Why the Red Arrows and Lancaster did not fly over Peterborough this weekend

By Ben Jones
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 13:01 BST

There was disappointment among residents in Peterborough over the weekend as planned fly-pasts of both the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster Bomber were cancelled.

The Red Arrows were due to fly over the city on their way to and from to RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire for the Duxford Air Show on both Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately, both appearances were cancelled at short notice.

A statement on their own Facebook page said: “Unfortunately, due to operational factors beyond the team’s control at our base for this afternoon - RAF Mildenhall - we’ve had to cancel the planned show at Duxford.”

The Red Arrows. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)placeholder image
The Red Arrows. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The Imperial Museum at Duxford added: “Thank you to everyone for attending this weekend’s Duxford Summer Air Show.

“Unfortunately due to events beyond IWM and the Royal Air Force Aerobatics Team’s control, the Red Arrows were unable to display at this afternoon’s show.

“Again, we’d like to thank everyone who made the Duxford Summer Air Show 2025 a special event and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.”

The city was also set to see a fly-past of the Lancaster Bomber on Saturday (June 21) with fly-pasts planned as the city’s Dragon Boat Festival, the Werrington Carnival and the Thorney 1940s weekend.

These fly-pasts were also cancelled due to ‘maintenance issues.’

