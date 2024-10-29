Whittlesey is once again marking Remembrance Day, and the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal, with a series of moving, hand-made displays.

Whittlesey Poppy Blitz, the volunteer-led group behind the town’s annual Remembrance Day poppy displays, has just finished putting the final touches to this year’s comprehensive efforts.

“Every year we aim to ‘paint the town poppy red,’ in support of Remembrance, and to put Whittlesey on the map,” a group spokesperson said.

As in previous years, the town’s Garden of Remembrance remains the focal point. Here, visitors can see a variety of hand-made poppies, knitted military personnel and other adornments carpeting the grounds, all of which are watched over by a proud purple warhorse made up of 3,000 poppies.

These effigies are joined by new displays that Peterborough College students have helped to create which honour the sacrifices of other animals that went to war.

“Year on year we have ambitions to grow our displays, introduce new and exciting pieces and extend our locations across the town,” the spokesperson said.

To this end, there will be a brand-new showstopper poppy display at Harrington House on the square, as well as decorative nods of respect dotted around the bus station, post boxes, bollards and more throughout the town centre.

Now in its fifth year, Whittlesey Poppy Blitz depends on donations to continue its important work and support its nominated charities, which this year are the Whittlesey Royal British Legion and the Whittlesey Detachment of the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force.

“We're completely funded by donations, and every year we must fundraise to maintain and grow our displays,” the spokesperson said. “Without the ongoing support of our community we wouldn’t be able to continue this much-loved display of respect.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation to help the group can do so by visiting the Whittlesey Poppy Blitz GoFundMe page.

Poppy’s Coffee Bar will be this year’s official poppy seller for the duration of the displays, and the Muffin Oven will also be supporting its efforts with a window display.

Organisers say all displays will remain in place until shortly after Remembrance Sunday is observed on November 10.

Check out our gallery to see how this dedicated team of community volunteers has once again ‘painted the town poppy red’ to honour The Fallen

