Organisers of 'The Big Tommy Sleep Out', which was held on the outskirts of the Fenland town, say more than £3,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) charity on Saturday March 16.

Tracey McIntosh, the event’s chief organiser and member of the Whittlesey Royal British Legion, told the Peterborough Telegraph she was “over the moon” with how things went:

Many of those taking part slept on cardboard boxes under tarpaulin shelters

“It was absolutely amazing, “ she said, “even with the rain everybody just pushed through.”

55 people joined Tracey at Decoy Lakes to brave the elements and sleep rough in aid of homeless military veterans.

Tracey said that the inclement weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of the individuals or groups involved, even though “the Bearded Villains tarpaulin blew off and all their cardboard was wet.”

Through the combined efforts of the scouts, former military service personnel, Slimming World members and the “very wet” Bearded Villains, Whittlesey's Big Tommy Sleep Out event managed to raise £3,200 – and counting.

Freshly-cooked pancakes - made by the scouts - awaited those taking part the following morning.

“I set out to raise £1,000,” a very pleased Tracey noted; “so I'll take that.”

All of the monies raised will be donated to the RBLI to help raise vital funds to provide shelter, food and more to homeless veterans.

The charity estimates that there are some 6,000 veterans currently sleeping rough on the streets of the UK.

The RBLI – which is separate both in governance and finance to the Royal British Legion – has been aiding vulnerable military veterans for more than a hundred years.

Tracey said that, even with the wet weather, the atmosphere on-site was very upbeat:

“Everybody was really positive,” she said: “they all joined in with the fire-building and cooking over the fires.”

Family baker Tracey believed most people slept “reasonably well.”

“We were all late going to bed,” she admitted, “but the scouts were making pancakes on the fire first thing in the morning.”

Tracey said she was “overwhelmed” by the way people got behind the event.