Chris Northern (39) from Whittlesey will be cycling the length of the country from John O’Groats to Lands End- an epic 1000-mile plus cycle ride- in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Chris, who is a Preparation Manager from Motorpoint’s Peterborough store, will ride the route between Great Britain’s most northerly to southerly communities with seven others from the Whittlesea Wheelers Cycling Club.

The other riders are David Edis, Russ Phillips, Stuart May, Stuart Greenwood, Brian Seward, Emma Brocklehurst and Andrew Donnell who are riding for their favourite nominated charities including the RSPCA, NGNPUK and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Together this group has raised over £2000 with just over four weeks to go.

Chris has previously raised over £2500 for Sue Ryder on a 65-mile Ultra Marathon and has also completed numerous triathlons, marathons and cycle sportifs including the famous IRONMAN.

The charity ride is from May 12 to May 24 and will include 60,000ft of climbing.

The fundraising efforts have been boosted by a £1000 donation from Motorpoint.

During the cycling challenge event the team will be marshalled with three support cars supervised by Emily Faulkner-Boyd and Kelly Donnell Neil Phillips who is the team photographer.

Chris said: “So far, I have been able to raise £950 and I really hope to break this which would be fantastic news for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall in Peterborough. I wanted to support Sue Ryder as my chosen charity and the work of the hospice - their fundraising programme was badly impacted by Covid-19, and I feel it’s important to keep supporting their vital work in our community.

“This cycling challenge is undoubtedly the toughest one I’ve taken on to date. Luckily, I am undertaking this one with a brilliant group of fellow fundraisers from the Whittlesea Wheelers Cycling Club.”

“Motorpoint has also been brilliant in supporting me as well and has provided our riders with their LEJOG Ride jerseys along with a £1000.00 donation to support the ongoing work of the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.”

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, said: “We are extremely thankful for all the support Chris has given us. The money raised contributes massively towards compassionate palliative care for people at our Peterborough Hospice.

"We will be supporting Chris and the others in this epic challenge and want them to know we are with him every pedal of the way.”