Whittlesey care home to get refurbishment as part of multi-million pound upgrade

The Elms Care Home in Whittlesey.

The 37-bed Elms care home in Arnold’s Lane has been included in an £8.5 million refurbishment by care provider HC-One of its UK homes.

HC-One is carrying out improvements to 23 of its homes with the works designing to enhance facilties for people who require residential, nursing or memory care for those living with dementia.

The 15-week-long refurbishment programme is part of HC-One’s vision to be the UK’s first-choice care provider in the communities it serves.

The company says it is committed to fostering an environment that truly feels like home, and enhancing care home facilities will help to provide the best setting for residents, team members and visitors.

Henry Mutambo, HC-One Area Director, said: “We’re really excited about the refurbishment plans for The Elms and for the work to safely be getting underway.

“We look forward to visiting the home and seeing the end result, and when it is safe to do so, welcoming more visitors to see our new look.”

A spokesperson added: “Work will be completed with minimal disruption to daily life for residents and colleagues within the home.