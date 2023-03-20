The former Elms Care Home in Whittlesey has gone on sale.

The care home- which had the capacity to care for 37 residents- closed in October after a damning Care Quality Commission report that criticised the home for providing unacceptable levels of care.

Among the failings highlighted by the CQC were residents not receiving their prescribed medicines, end-of-life residents not being treated with dignity and respect and staff not completing relevant training within expected timeframes.

The Elms in Whittlesey. Photo: Rightmove.

Families of three former residents also raised concerns after three residents died just weeks after a meeting with staff over care standards in 2019.

The final hearing for the inquests of Margaret Canham, David Poole and George Lowlett are set to take place consecutively over five days starting on March 27.

HC-One, which ran the home, also apologised to the family of Joyce Parrott who died in April 2020. Joyce’s daughter claimed that no attempt was made to resuscitate her mother after records were mixed up with a person of the same first name.

The site, on Arnold Lane, has now appeared for sale on Rightmove. The building contains 33 bedrooms, 25 ensuites and gardens of 0.95 acres in size.

Inside The Elms. Photo: Rightmove.

The listing states: “This closed nursing home comprises a period detached property which has been extended over the years with a number of purpose-built extensions and is set in attractive gardens with an inner courtyard.

"The accommodation is arranged over two floors and on the ground floor includes 17 bedrooms, 11 with en suite facilities, lounges, offices, dining room, meeting room, kitchen and laundry.“There is a lift providing access to the first floor which includes 16 bedrooms, 10 with en suite facilities, lounge, treatment room, hair salon. There is also an inner courtyard.

“Prior to its closure in November 2022 the Home was registered with the Care Quality Commission to provide care services for up to 37 people who required nursing and personal care. This registration will not transfer upon sale.”

The listing- with offers invited- can be viewed on the Rightmove website.

The internal courtyard. Photo: Rightmove.

