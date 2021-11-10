Where and when Peterborough civic Remembrance Services will take place this week

Wreaths will be laid at the steps of Peterborough’s War Memorial in Bridge Street as part of two services of remembrance taking place to honour those who lost their lives for their country.

The city’s civic Armistice event takes place on Thursday November 11 at 10.45am and the Remembrance parade on Sunday November 14 at 10.45am.

Both events (along with the Cathedral Service on Remembrance Sunday) will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person. Residents will be able to watch the live stream from 10.57am at https://www.facebook.com/PeterboroughCC and

https://www.facebook.com/PeterboroughCathedral

If the public cannot obtain tickets for the Cathedral Service then there will be a service in St John’s Church at 11am on Cathedral Square that they will be able to attend.

The Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Stephen Lane said: “These important events are for us all to pay our respects to those who lost their lives serving for our country. I hope the people of Peterborough will join us in marking the dedication of our armed forces in the past, present and future.

“I would also urge people to support the annual Poppy Appeal. Wearing a poppy not only remembers lost lives, but also assists the servicemen and women of today. As Covid-19 restrictions ease, Poppy collectors will be back in local communities to raise vital funds for the Armed Forces community.”

For more information about the Cathedral Service, or to book tickets, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/143/section.aspx/142/remembrance

A large service was not able to be held last year due to the COVID pandemic.

1. Remembrance Day services in 2019 Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. Sikhs who laid a wreath at the memorial. EMN-191011-212211009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Remembrance Day services in 2019 Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. EMN-191011-212222009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Day services in 2019 Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. High Sheriff Neil McKittrick laying wreath EMN-191011-212838009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Day services in 2019 Remembrance Sunday in Peterborough City Centre. Wreath laying at the memorial EMN-191011-212849009 Photo: Midlands Photo Sales