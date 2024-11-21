What's on this week - including a Christmas market at Peterborough Cathedral

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy, opera, tribute shows, dozens of Scouts on stage and a spectacular Christmas market to enjoy

Christmas Craft & Gift Market 2024

Peterborough Cathedral, November 22 and 23

The historic building will be transforming into a winter wonderland for two days only, inviting you to experience the most magical Christmas Craft & Gift Market the city has ever seen. Step through the grand doors into a space where the ancient meets the enchanting – flickering candlelight, the scent of pine from the towering Christmas tree, and over 100 stallholders offering delightful treasures await you…

Peterborough Cathedral hosts more than 100 stalls in its Christmas Market on Friday and Saturday

PETERBOROUGH GANGSHOW

Key Theatre until Saturday

This year is the 75th Gang show, a variety show put together by Scouts from and around Peterborough for the community to watch.

A Scout gang show is a theatrical performance by members of Scouts, featuring songs, sketches, dances, and more. The shows are produced with the aim of providing a learning opportunity for young people in the performing arts, as well as contributing to the artistic and cultural growth of their local community.

Lucy Beaumont: The Trouble & Strife!

New Theatre, November 24

The BAFTA nominee and star of Taskmaster will entertain with off-beat stories, unusual anecdotes, and bizarre journeys through modern day womanhood.

BALTIMORE

Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre, tonight

Set in the 1970s, the story of Rose Dugdale (played by Imogen Poots), a British heiress who famously turned to radical activism and joined the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

A Christmas Night At The Opera, New Theatre, November 27

London Festival Opera sing the great operas of Mozart, Rossini, Verdi, Bizet, Puccini, Offenbach, Gilbert & Sullivan and more. The distinguished cast appears in sumptuous period evening dress, recreating the grandeur and glamour of past times.

Genesis Connected, The Cresset, November 22

Celebrating the music of Genesis and the biggest selling acts connected: Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins and Mike & the Mechanics, this show has an incredible mix of material, from atmospheric anthems to chart toppers. Hits spanning from the late 70s onwards.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? at New Theatre, November 21

Fans of Tina Turner can expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock-and-roll, performed by an all-live band. This joyous show features all the hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and many more.

Deadly Ever After, New Theatre Boizot Lounge, November 28

Step into a twisted fairytale where the storybook villains have joined forces. But the notorious fairytale baddies need you to solve a perplexing mystery.

Good Evening Mr Bublé

The Cresset, November 28

This breath-taking candlelight concert features all the iconic hits from Michael’s most successful album ‘Christmas’ selling over 12 million copies worldwide. Power, emotion, musicianship!

Rob Lamberti Presents Perfectly George

The Cresset, November 27

From Wham! all the way through to the diverse eras of George’s hugely successful solo career, including timeless hits like ‘Careless Whisper’, ‘Faith’, ‘I’m Your Man’, ‘Club Tropicana’, and so many more,