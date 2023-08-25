See Groove Cartell round off Peterborough Beers Festival on Saturday

Here’s this week’s musical highlights – as we head into the weekend with Peterborough Beer Festival on the cards:

FRIDAY 25th:

Peterborough Beer Festival, The Embankment, has Palmy Uke Band, Division and The Reckless .Charters has Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson from 8pm, part of its Summer Beer & Food Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ostrich Inn has Phoenix Project from 9.30pm.Brewery Tap, Westgate, has The Sensational 70s and 80s with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm-late.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Soul Redemption.

SATURDAY 26th:

Peterborough Beer Festival, The Embankment, has Mark Stevens, Salmon Dave, 23 Reasons and Groove Cartell.

The Met Lounge has the ‘Winners Reunion’ and will see the original DJs from the ‘Drum Attic’ and ‘Inertia’ titled club night – Nick Slater and Carl Sayers – originally held at the club in the mid to late 90s come back to play at the venue for the first time in 24 years. From 9pm until 2am.

The Ostrich Inn has No Gods No Managers present: All Fall Down, Modern Shakes and Jordy Notion from 8pm .

Yard of Ale has The Guards.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has Soul FX from 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brewery Tap has Mr Nash presents The Get Down playing Funk / Soul / R&B / Hip Hop / Drum n Bass from 9pm-3am. Free entry before 11pm, £5 after.

Charters has Mini Reggae Fest with the award winning Reggae Roast supported by Linsky, Moskit, Joe Key and JimBob from 1pm-7pm. Food from Jamaican Delights. Part of its Summer Beer & Food Festival.

SUNDAY 27th:

The Met Lounge has Steve Jason and Steve Allen present ‘Revival 2’ when the music of the four most important Peterborough Soul Nights of the Era 1976 – 1987 will be featured – Anabelles, Slickers Club, and Canters.

The Ostrich Inn has The Gangsters from 4.30pm.