What's on in Peterborough - including Vikings, Daleks, sounds of Ibiza and DnB heavyweights!

Hundreds of Vikings in battle, a two-day outdoor music event and a Strictly judge in concert… not forgetting The Daleks are coming.

FLAG FEN VIKING FESTIVAL, May 3-5

Over 300 Viking re-enactors from across the UK will gather for the return of the Viking Festival and this year, you can experience the epic clash of Ringmere 1010.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a full day of immersive experiences, with a packed programme of events running across all three days – thrilling weapons and archery displays will take place throughout the festival, along with a spectacular skirmish – and you’ll even have the chance to try your hand at axe throwing and archery.

Craig Revel Horwood Revelations - Songs Boys Don’t Sing

The Cresset, May 7

To celebrate the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, Craig will reveal his own, hidden talent during a Fab-U-Lous night of big songs, tall tales, and glamour.

UNDER, Nene Parkway Flyover, May 3 and 4

Café Mambo Ibiza lands on the Saturday with Mark Knight, Gok Wan, Brandon Block, Shades of Rhythm, and more, while Charlie Tee’s Unitee brings d’n’b heavyweights Mozey, Kings Of The Rollers, and loads more to this unique location on the Sunday. See photos from last year’s event.

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery from May 3

The Daleks, Cybermen, Sontarans, Robots, Sea Devils, Silurians and Weeping Angels are showcased in one of the largest displays of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series.

RICH HALL: CHIN MUSIC at Key Theatre, May 7

“Chin Music” has two meanings. One is idle talk. The other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter. Both describe Rich Hall’s comedy. Idle but intimidating. Sharp, quick, splenetic, and sublimely improvisational.

Menopause The Musical at The Cresset, May 4

Starring Carli Norris, Maureen Nolan, Rebecca Wheatley and Daniele Coombe, this hilarious sequel to Menopause the Musical®, fast forwards five years to catch up with the same four characters for tales of their lives, loves and losses as they set off on the high seas.

I’m Still Here (15) Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre tonight As Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship, Eunice Paiva, a mother of five, must reinvent herself and her family when authorities abduct her husband.

SAND, Key Theatre, May 2

Dylan is living with dementia. Heather must watch the love of her life drift away and battle with the erosion of his memories…but Heather is not going to let Dylan go easily! Instead, they fight to remember their past together, the laughter, the battles, and to rediscover a joy that keeps them connected for whatever the future holds. Kook Ensemble brings together a team of world class theatre makers to create original and playful stories. They delight in blending the best of circus arts and theatre to charm, surprise and keep you guessing.

Phantom of the Opera – with a musical accompaniment by Minima

Key Theatre, May 7

Celebrate the 100th anniversary of one of cinema’s most iconic silent films – on the big screen, with a live musical accompaniment that heightens every moment of suspense, drama, and intrigue.

Irish Annie’s, Key Theatre, May 8

A musical play by Asa Murphy celebrating the best of Irish culture, from the music through to the comedy. Featuring a live 5-piece band Shenanigans.

Starring TV legend Ricky Tomlinson (The Royle Family), as himself.