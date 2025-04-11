'We've defied the odds before'- Peterborough United supporters association chairman hopeful despite 'massive underdogs' tag at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA 2000) Chairman Adi Mowles remains hopeful that Posh can pull off an upset in the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday (April 13).

Posh will travel to Wembley seeking to do something no side has ever done before and retain the EFL Trophy.

Darren Ferguson’s men lifted the trophy last season with a 2-1 over Wycombe Wanderers but will face a much sterner test this time around in the form of champions-elect Birmingham City.

The Blues won promotion at London Road on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win and will lift the title without even playing on Saturday if Wrexham fail to win their match.

Adi Mowles (right) with Posh hero David Gregory. Photo: David Lowndes.

They will also be brining over 43,000, which will create one of the highest attendances that Posh have ever played in front of.

With excitement starting to really build, the Peterborough Telegraph caught up with the PISA chairman to give his thought on the game.

Despite conceding that Posh are massive underdogs for the game, Mr Mowles was able to find some positives heading into Sunday and has insisted that Posh have defied the odds before.

On the game...

I wasn’t confident going into Tuesday and that result cheered me up a bit because after last Saturday, I was fearing the absolute worst, which they could have rolled onto Sunday.

I’m less traumatised and less worried about Sunday than I was because we’ve shown we can put up a fight. I’m still not overly confident though, I have to admit.

More favourites than underdogs have probably won at Wembley but the big wide pitch will give us lots of chances to use our speed against a side that have two starting elevens that could win this league. Although they are not the best footballing team in the world, they are typical of a Championship side, they are big and strong and they have some very, very good players in there and the rest just do a job. They did a job on us Tuesday, they had a couple of levels to go up, while we probably had half a level to go.

I suspect this team could be found out against a really good footballing side and if we are on it, we could be that side on Sunday. The odds are stacked against us but we have defied the odds before….

On Posh taking almost 20,000 fans

It’s going to be a good atmosphere, I wouldn’t care if there was going to be 80,000 Birmingham fans there and 20,000 of us. It’s still going to be a good day.

It won’t be a boring game this year, like it was frankly for 80 minutes last year which culminated in a big finish.

The players deserve a decent turnout for getting us to Wembley, they fact we have even got close to 20,000 is quite pleasing. It’s not a bad effort, if you think about it we’re are taking roughly 10% of Peterborough’s population, if they were to take that same, they would have over 115,000 there. Let’s put it in perspective.

We’re only a little club when all is said and done when you compare us to the likes of Birmingham, Bolton and Sheffield Wednesday, who have been in our division over the years. So 18-20,000 is still a good turnout if you ask me.

On Posh being ‘massive underdogs’….

I wouldn’t say it’s the first time we have travelled to Wembley as underdogs, against Stockport (1992 Third Division Play-Offs) we were probably the favourites but Darlington were on an amazing run when we played them (2000 Third Division Play-Offs). Last year, we were on a good run but so were Wycombe so it was probably even.

It’s probably the first time we’ve been there as massive underdogs, we’ll see how we cope with it but we did go to Old Trafford against Huddersfield (2011 League One Play-Offs) and we were outnumbered that day three to one and we won easily. Never say never!

Final thoughts...

I’ve got a 74-seater coach going down- it started off as a 35-seater, we’ll look out for a great day. The Brummies were a great bunch on Tuesday and hopefully they’ll carry on being a good bunch on Sunday and we can all have a laugh for a day. If they stay in the Championship for a year, we’ll see them the year after next hopefully.