Werrington women marks next major milestone in mission to raise vital funds in mum’s memory

In 2017, leading up to 20 years since her mum's death, 38-year-old, Holli Posnett pledged to raise £5,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough where her mum, Christine, was cared for.

By 2020 Holli had hit £20,000 and - determined not to stop there – her fundraising total now stands at a staggering £25,641.57.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised continues to help the charity to be there when it matters, just like they were for Holli's mum and her family.

Christmas quiz night 2023

“I was just 12 when my mum died, but I remember how amazing the nurses and staff were. They really do everything they possibly can to make the patients and family members feel comfortable and at ease at some of the hardest points of their lives,” Holli recalls.

Over the years, with the support her sisters, partner, wider family and friends, Holli has run a half marathon, held beer festivals, hosted bakes sales and coffee mornings. She even organised a virtual lockdown 2.6-mile daily challenge with a group of friends and family which included walking, running, cycling, and even horse riding, to get the miles in.

Though, her most talked about fundraiser to date Holli says must be her infamous Christmas quiz, which has helped her total to grow over the years.

“My annual Christmas pub quiz night at the Ploughman Pub in Werrington, has really taken off; locals, friends and family all come along and take part.

Hollie (centre) with her sister Jayde Allen and Kayley Moses and two nephews Charlie and Alfie

"I try and make it fun and festive and do something a bit different every year – people say to me it wouldn’t be Christmas without my quiz.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I started with around ten teams and at my last event I had 20 and managed to raise just over £1325 in just one evening.

“People and local businesses are very generous and donate items for the quiz raffle too. I sometimes get given things throughout the year which I then auction off,” Holli added.

Holli remains committed to her fundraising efforts in aid of the Peterborough Sue Ryder hospice and she says her next goal is to reach £30,000.

“It’s really overwhelming that people keep supporting me year on year. I guess the sad thing is, I know I am not the only person who has known someone who has been cared for at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and for that reason what I do touches the hearts of many people.

“I won’t stop fundraising and now I have reached £25,000, I just want to keep going tracking my target by £5,000 at a time. I enjoy fundraising and there is so much more I want to give; it means so much to me.

“I don’t necessarily have huge plans. My quiz will always go on and I would like to do another half marathon after an injury stopped me doing my last big run. Whenever there is an opportunity to raise £100 here and there, I will. It all adds up and I know Sue Ryder will always need the support of local people like me getting behind them.

“I am sure mum would be proud of what I have achieved but she was that type of person who hated being in the spotlight - I love how it helps keep her memory alive though," said Holli.

"I would like to thank my sisters Kayley and Jayde, my partner Andy Simmo, plus all of my friends, family (even from across the pond in America), Nilesh from the Sue Ryder fundraising team, as well as work colleagues over the years who have been involved in, donated, and supported my events by attending and volunteering their time.

"Through the tough and emotional times; the meltdowns during training runs; the tears and stress before events, as well as helping me to celebrate the successes, I couldn't have done it without them. I am so overwhelmed and grateful for this," she added.

Holli tracks her fundraising through her Incredible Memories Tribute page which she set up at the start of her fundraising journey.

“Having an online tribute fund means there is no end date to what I can do and as well as tracking how much money I have raised, I can also share memories, photos and blogs – I can even light a candle on there to remember mum.”