After a two year hiatus, the Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival returned to the village over the weekend.

The procession started from Wells Close on Saturday (June 25) afternoon, with people embracing the carnival atmosphere by dressing up and lining the streets through the village.

"Wow, just wow,” organisers of the Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival said on Facebook.

“We hoped you'd missed us the last two years and you came out in your hundreds to show your support and showed the carnival is truly loved.

“Fabulous effort by all in the procession, from the youngest fancy dress entrant under one-year-old, to our oldest at 83, you all looked great.

“We can't thank everybody enough for their support through sponsorship, help on the field, the leaders giving up their time to help the children make their ‘scouting and guiding memories, our dedicated committee and everyone who attended. Werrington you're amazing.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best photos from the day.

