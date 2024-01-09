News you can trust since 1948
Werrington Joggers raise nearly £2.5k for Peterborough charities over festive period

City running club with ‘long tradition of raising funds for charity’ goes the extra mile for good causes over Christmas
By Darren Calpin
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:02 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:03 GMT
A running club known as ‘the friendliest in Peterborough’ may be a contender for the title of ‘most big-hearted’, thanks to its generous fundraising efforts over the festive period.

Members of the Werrington Joggers, along with other kind-hearted local runners, donated a total of £2,400 to local charities over Christmas.

The impressive amount, which also included monies raised from running events held over the past two years, was split between two charities: Anna’s Hope, and the Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

Werrington Joggers chairman Rod McDonald presents a cheque for £1,200 to Carole Hughes, trustee of Anna’s Hope Charity.Werrington Joggers chairman Rod McDonald presents a cheque for £1,200 to Carole Hughes, trustee of Anna’s Hope Charity.
Werrington Joggers chairman Rod McDonald presents a cheque for £1,200 to Carole Hughes, trustee of Anna’s Hope Charity.

Carole Hughes, trustee of Anna’s Hope charity issued a big “thank you” to the club for their £1,200.

“This will help make a difference to those diagnosed with a brain tumour, the UK’s biggest cancer killer of children and young people,” she said.

Carole’s gratitude was echoed by Catherine Fowler, trustee of Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

“It’s great to see a team like Werrington Joggers getting involved and supporting the cause,” she said.

Trustee of Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, Catherine Fowler and her husband Keith receive a cheque for £1,200 from Werrington Joggers chairman, Rod McDonald (centre).Trustee of Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, Catherine Fowler and her husband Keith receive a cheque for £1,200 from Werrington Joggers chairman, Rod McDonald (centre).
Trustee of Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust, Catherine Fowler and her husband Keith receive a cheque for £1,200 from Werrington Joggers chairman, Rod McDonald (centre).

“It’s people like them who help bring change and awareness about aortic conditions.”

She added: “This donation will really make a difference.”

The running club’s chairman, Rod McDonald, was thrilled to hand over the cheques.

“We are very pleased to be able to support both these charities with donations raised by our club members and other local runners who come to our charity runs,” he said.

The club and its members have arranged and attended many charity running events over the years.

‘Werrington Joggers have a long tradition of raising funds for charity,” Rod acknowledged.

The club was originally founded in September 1984 by just seven local runners. Today, Werrington Joggers boasts both a junior and senior membership made up of more than 300 runners.

The friendly group – which meets every Tuesday evening at Werrington Leisure Centre – is always happy to take on new members.

Organisers say anyone with an interest in running is welcome to come along, regardless of their age or ability.Anyone interested in joining can find out more by visiting the club’s website at www.werringtonjoggers.co.uk, or by searching ‘Werrington Joggers’ on Facebook.

