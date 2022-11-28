Maggie Mooney, who passed away on November 20.

A tireless charity fundraiser, who raised more than £90,000 to help with research after undergoing a liver transplant, has passed away.

Mother-of-three Maggie Mooney, from Werrington, had the lifesaving surgery at Addenbrooke's Hospital in May 2011 after being stricken with unexplained liver failure.

Remarkably just six months later she held her first fundraising charity ball something she would do annually as an Ambassador for the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust, which supports innovation in patient care.

Maggie Mooney and friend Sheridan Gaunt presenting a cheque to the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust in 2019.

There are still plans for a delayed 10th ball in 2023.

Sadly however, the 58-year-old's liver began failing again and, after a spell at Addenbrooke's, during which she became too unwell to undergo a further transplant, she passed away peacefully on November 20 with husband Ian and children Misha, Sacha and Ross at her bedside.

Her funeral will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on December 13, at 2.30pm, at which attendees are asked to wear something pink or purple, Maggie's favourite colours.

‘Bravest battle’

Ian said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that our beautiful, gorgeous, courageous Maggie peacefully passed away with her family by her side, after fighting the bravest battle you could imagine with nothing but courage and dignity.

"Our hearts are broken and we have no words to describe the loss of such a wonderful person who will be sorely missed by all.

“We hope that now, after 11 years of fighting, Maggie can finally find the peace she deserves and rest comfortably knowing she’s left behind a legacy we will all forever be in awe of."

Maggie, who worked as a hair stylist, was an ardent supporter of the Organ Donor scheme, and was particularly proud in 2018 when she broke through the £50,000 barrier and money she raised helped an appeal for a liver perfusion machine at Addenbrooke's, which meant livers could be kept viable for longer ensuring even more transplant operations could take place .

She saw her fundraising efforts recognised widely over a number of years.