Werrington Christmas lights switch-on caps festive weekend

Werrington Parish Church and Village Centre was open to the community and using the theme Christmas Carols and Songs, 15 Christmas trees were displayed indoors with many others outside.

The church held its first indoor Christmas Tree Festival in 2019 and due to COVID restrictions this evolved into an Outdoor Tree Trail event last year. Both were much enjoyed.

Last weekend’s event had treasure hunt style clues to solve after following the tree trail as well as an opportunity to chose a favourite tree.

The highlight of the weekend came on Sunday with the official Village Christmas Tree light switch on. A number of village groups were represented on the village green hosting fundraising food and drink stalls between 5pm and 7pm.

Following the official switch on by Father Christmas, one of the church preachers offered Advent Prayers for the community and then Werrington’s acting Vicar Rev. Sue Fear said a Christmas blessing for all.

