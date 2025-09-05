Welcome for 'first step' in move to enhance appearance of Peterborough's historic Guildhall

The removal of battered fencing from outside Peterborough’s Guildhall has been welcomed as the first step to improve the frontage of the historic building.

Maintenance workers for Peterborough City Council were seen at the Guildhall overlooking Cathedral Square yesterday (September 4) to replace twisted sections of fencing that have sparked an outcry over the poor appearance of a central feature in the city centre,

Pep Cipriano, chief operating officer for Peterborough Positive, said: “I am pleased the council has removed the broken fencing – it is something I had asked them to do.

"But it is only the first step in the right direction.

Workers replace battered fencing outside the entrance of the historic Guildhall in Peterborough city centre

"But it is still not the ideal scenario.

"I am waiting to hear back from the council about its plans for the front of the Guildhall.”

The fencing was put up after vandals last Christmas had climbed up the spiral staircase to the door on the first floor of the 354 year old building and lit a fire.

Mr Cipriano says the fencing is an eyesore .

He wants to enlist the help of city photographer Chris Porsz and Peterborough Civic Society to create a screen around the front of the Guildhall that is more attractive to people in the city centre.

Ideas so far include creating a large montage of works outlining the history and use of the Guildhall, which was built to celebrate the restoration of the monarchy, or a display of historic photographs of the changing face of Cathedral Square.

Paul Stainton, a member of Peterborough’s tourism economy group, has branded the fencing as a ‘metaphor’ for the decline of the city centre over two years.

He said: “The city city centre has long needed a vision/plan agreed by all stakeholders and communities, one that they can all buy into and help deliver.”

Toby Wood, vice-chairman of the Civic Society, said: “The Guildhall and the area in and around Cathedral Square is what visitors to Peterborough first notice.

"The metal fencing currently around the Guildhall is not a good look.

"Any work should be carried out as speedily and quickly as possible.”

A council spokesperson said: “Work has started to replace the current damaged fence that is around the Guildhall stairs

"This is being delivered by Aragon Direct Services on behalf of our property team.”