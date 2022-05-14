From imposing castles to majestic stately homes and romantic hostelries tucked away in dreamy grounds, sweethearts planning their wedding day are spoilt for choice as they for search for the ideal celebration in and around Peterborough.

Free from Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, couples are at last free to plan and look forward to their big day in the city.

With a wealth of venues to choose from in and around Peterborough, couples can plan ahead knowing they are no longer constrained on the number of family and friends able to join them to celebrate the big occasion.

If you are looking for a wedding venue then Peterborough as well as the villages and towns around offer some wonderful places to choose from.

Here are some of your favourite venues in the next 10 photographs:

1. The White Hart The White Hart at Ufford has been open since the 17th century and hosts weddings and civil ceremonies. Its menus are designed to meet guests' culinary requirements using produce that is in season and sourced locally wherever possible. Photo: JP Photo Sales

2. Black Horse The 19th century built Black Horse in Main Street, Baston, is a favourite wedding venue offering peace and tranquillity but also just a short driving distance from many cultural, historic, and fun locations and activities. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. The Sissons Barn The Sissons Barn in Thorney Rd, Peakirk near Peterborough, describes itself as an exciting purpose built wedding venue with a modern twist. It is situated in beautiful Fenland countryside that is ideal for exclusive wedding celebrations. Photo: Georgie Mabee Photo Sales

4. Normanton Church Normanton Church at Rutland Water, where the foundations of the building date back to the 14th century, is a frequently chosen wedding venue offering enchanting ceremonies on the water. Photo: Chris Foster Photo Sales