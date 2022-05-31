The exiting marquee at Grange Farm.

An application has been made by Grange Farm on Old Oundle Road, Wittering, to replace its semi-permanent marquee, which has been previously used as a wedding venue and for other events, with eight new office pods.

The application for the detached pods describes them as “simply designed structures, with a footprint of six metres by four metres, comprising of office space, a small kitchen area and a toilet.” The 3.2m tall pods would be served by 52 parking spaces, an increase of 12 from the 40 currently available.

These pods will then be rented out for businesses to use.

The application states: “The National Planning Policy Framework seeks to support the rural economy and sets out that planning decisions should enable the sustainable growth and expansion of all types of business in rural areas and the development and diversification of agricultural and other land-based rural businesses.

“Grange Farm has historically diversified with uses including an equestrian centre, gun shop and a marquee which is used for events.

"These other uses have established it as an appropriate location for a range of businesses use and as a location for agricultural diversification. The current proposal will help support start up business by providing affordable office space in a non-industrial setting. The removal of the existing marquee will also result in a less intensive use of the site.”