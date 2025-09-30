Popular roadside stop Higgsy’s- which serves some of the most popular burgers in Cambridgeshire- has been forced to close following a suspected arson attack.

Adam and Amber Miller were hit with the devastating news on Tuesday morning (September 30) that their livelihood had been torched in the early hours of the morning.

Over the past couple of years, the reputation of Higgsy’s- a converted shipping container on the A15 between Yaxley and Norman Cross, has been growing significantly with people flocking now just from the local area to sample a menu which includes their popular Redneck and Daisy Duke smash burgers made with fresh and premium ingredients.

A number of local business awards have followed too but in the early hours of Tuesday morning, that was all brought to a temporary halt when the business was targeted by an arson attack. The third attack in just over two months. The previous fires were reported at around 6am on August 16 and 5.30pm on September 16.

Adam and Amber Miller of Higgsy's.

Police appeal

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the London Road area between 2am and 3am on Tuesday morning and saw anything suspicious or has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information or footage should use reference 35/74315/25 and report it through the force website.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

The damage done inside.

"We are absolutely devastated”

The latest fire has caused significant damage to the roof of the seating area, the timber cladding on the outside of the unit as well as spreading to the inside food preparation area and the equipment inside.

Adam said: “The loss of earnings is a big concern for us as well. Like anyone else, we have bills we need to pay. We can’t afford to sit around and be closed for a month. This is what we do, we don’t do anything else. We have worked so hard over the last three years to build this, it is very upsetting and very surreal at the moments.”

Amber added: “We are absolutely devastated. Our whole business has been destroyed, our daughters are beside themselves. Seeing the impact it has had on them is awful.”

Outside of the burnt out unit.

Higgsy's lovers have rallied round

Such is the high esteem the business is held in by many, within hours of the news spreading, a GoFundMe page was set up by concerned residents and customers. Control of this has been handed over to Adam and Amber so all money received will go towards getting the business back on its feet.

To support Higgsy’s, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-bring-higgsys-back. In just over half a say, donations have already topped £3,000.

Adam said: “The support has been fantastic and really reassuring. It has given us the drive to getting back to serving people the food that they love as soon as possible.

"We would like to make a special thank you to Tommy for starting the crowdfunding. It was incredibly thoughtful to not just see the situation we are in an empathise but to actually start the page and get in touch with us to do all he could to help."

You can still get a Higgsy’s!

While Adam and Amber will be channeling their efforts into getting their roadside location back up and running as soon as possible, they still will be offering their JustEat and Deliveroo delivery service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from a separate kitchen premises in Yaxley.