We visited Wingstop in Peterborough to see what all the fuss was about

If you’ve been in Cathedral Square this week, you can’t have failed to spot the queues outside the city’s newest eatery.

Chicken fast food joint Wingstop opened on the corner of Long Causway and Cathedral Square on Monday, joining the ranks of KFC and Nandos in offering wings to the masses.

Scores of people have queued up for a taste of what the chain has to offer since Monday.

When The Peterborough Telegraph visited on Thursday lunchtime, the queues had died down a little – but there was still security on the doors managing the queues of people.

Wingstop in Cathedral Square

However, once inside, the queue moved quickly, and the staff at the counter were friendly and helpful as we placed the order for the team.

We went for a selection of boneless bites – the consensus in the office was chicken wings themselves were not our favourite – a bit fidly for not a lot of meat.

We chose two portions of eight bites for the hungry team back at PT Towers – four, Brazilian Citrus Pepper, four Original, four Louisiana Rub and four Spicy Korean Q.

We were told they would come with two dips – a ranch and a blue cheese. However, sadly, the ranch was missed off our order.

Considering it was still busy, the food came quite quickly, within a few minutes.

Once back in our office we opened up the order, and the second issue appeared – the bites were not labelled, so it took a little detective work to piece together which bits were which flavours.

The chicken was not bad – I guess it is what you’d expect from a fast food chain. The pieces were all of a similar size, all cooked to the normal standard of a fast food chicken place.

The Korean and Original were described as ‘wet’ flavourings – and there was certainly a lot of sauce on the chicken, possibly a little too much with the Korean bites. We preferred the drier Brazilian Citrus (the office’s favourite) and Louisiana rubs.

All four flavourings were described as being 3/5 on the heat scale on the Wingstop menu – and they all left a little heat in the mouth – but nothing particularly to write home about.

We were not expecting Michelin Star level food, but I guess the biggest issue we had was the price – the bill, with no sides or drinks etc – came to £17 – a lot of money for what we got.

It won’t be somewhere I’m rushing back to – but the odd time, perhaps with a beer or two while watching the match – might tempt me to order again. I certainly won’t be joining the long queues in Long Causeway!