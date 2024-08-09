Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dispute over use of open space has gone on for six years

Peterborough’s youngest elected councillor has called for the voice of pupils to be heard in the ongoing debate about the use of part of Werrington Fields for a nearby school.

Labour’s Councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon says that many students at the Ken Stimpson Academy have contacted her to to express their concerns about the need for safeguarding measures.

She said: “A vast amount of students have come to me on social media and have voiced their opinion that they feel their voice has not been heard on this decision.

Councillor Daisy Blakemore-Creedon says the voiced of students should be heard about the use of Werrington Fields.

"And they feel that it is a safeguarding risk and they need the green space being fenced off.

Cllr Blakemore-Creedon, who at the age of 18 was Peterborough City Council’s youngest ever councillor when she was elected in May, said: “A fence needs to go around, however the size could still be debated.

"I think this debate has delayed the process being done, however that is democracy.”

Her comments came after councillors at an education scrutiny committee had called for a rethink of the ruling cabinet’s decision on July that a 125 year lease for an area the equivalent of eight football pitches at Werrington Fields should be given to the adjoining Ken Stimpson Academy for sports lessons and the area should fenced off to safeguard pupils.

But councillors at the scrutiny committee have called for a compromise agreement.

They proposed that an area the size of four football pitches should be used for the school.

There is also disagreement about how much land should be fenced off as this would reduce access to the area which has been enjoyed by residents for about 40 years.

Cllr John Fox, one of Werrington’s three representatives, said: “The number one priority is safeguarding.

"But in 2012, the school wanted four football pitches but that has gone up to eight yet the number of pupils at the school is still the same.

"I think the scrutiny decision is very good and the members from all political parties have come together for a compromise.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “There are real big issues here. There are questions about the size of fields to be used and the ownership of the fields.”