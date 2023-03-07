News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Watch: video reveals sublime views from Peterborough Cathedral Tower Tour

Privileged access and rooftop views reveal iconic landmark’s true beauty

By Darren Calpin
3 minutes ago - 2 min read

Though Peterborough Cathedral is the city’s most iconic landmark, it’s fair to say many Peterborians remain unaware of all it has to offer.

The perfect antidote to this is the Cathedral’s ‘Tower Tour’, a two-hour long privilege which allows visitors to discover secretive nooks, crannies and vantage points and savour views which are nothing short of sublime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tour starts with a pre-tour briefing where your two knowledgeable guides (always two, for safety reasons) give a safety talk.

New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
Most Popular

Disclaimer forms signed and you’re led to the North Transept where a creaking door is opened to reveal a winding staircase leading up to the evocatively named ‘upper levels.’

A short climb sees you enter the 900-year-old Cathedral’s awesome triforium, an interior gallery which opens out to yield the first sensational view. From here the whole of the nave is visible in one complete vista; the only other British cathedral offering a similar, unobstructed view is Westminster Abbey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Passing splendid stained glass windows and inching along narrow walkways brings you to another reward - a close up view of the exquisite painted nave ceiling.

From here, you can see the detail of the symbolic images and appreciate the glorious frieze skirting beneath it.

New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral

An even creakier door and ever-narrowing winding stairs take you up to the attic, where Herculean timbers of German oak dating back to the Norman Conquest stand resolute like immortal guardians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A short walk and climb from here is the Lantern Tower. This is where the vertigo may kick in for some as, several storeys up now, the bright and cavernous void makes the unaware people below look like ants.

Through a small door that’s essentially an enlarged cat flap you progress, onwards and upwards, until you exit the building and are greeted with the kind of 360-degree view that makes people say “oh my…” aloud.

Standing at the same height as 10 stacked double-decker buses, the vista from the cathedral’s rooftop is sensational. On a clear day, you can even see Ely Cathedral. This really is a memorable way to see Peterborough – and its most iconic landmark – in a truly new light.To find out more about Tower Tours and book online, visit the Cathedral website. Tickets cost £15 per person.

New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
New interior tours and tower tour at Peterborough Cathedral
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Special guests visit to Peterborough embroiderers making Cathedral tapestry four...
Peterborough Cathedral