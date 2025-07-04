WATCH: UK Whippet enthusiasts flock to Peterborough village for popular monthly meet-ups

Almost a hundred dogs and their owners now descend on a field in Stilton each month to take part in the furry fun.

The social group, created by local women Justine Bromage and Lisa Blackman, has grown significantly since it began little over two years ago.

From just four dogs at their very first meeting – to close to 100 at a recent event – whippet owners are lapping up the doggy action and friendly atmosphere.

The free monthly meet-ups are held at the four-acre secure Stilton Dog Park, owned by Lisa. Money from donations left by members at each session is then donated to dog charities around the UK.

Justine, who owns two whippets, Barbie and Pippa, said: “What’s so nice is that we just started this as a bit of fun, but we are so proud of how it has grown, the enjoyment it brings to people and dogs, and how much we have now raised for charity.

“Lisa lets us use the field for free, so any money we raise from donations on the day go directly to our chosen dog charity for the month.

“In June we had 77 cars arriving on the day, and together we raised £325 for JR Whippet Rescue in Leicester. So far have raised around £3,000 since we began.”

Human visitors to the gatherings can relax on the hay bales, and enjoy a drink and a chat with others while their dogs burn off some energy, leaping through huge tyres and jumping on logs. The sessions last around two hours.

“Some people tell us it’s their favourite social event, and we have people travelling to us from places like London and Lowestoft,” adds Justine.

"Whippets are just such a friendly, easy breed. There aren’t many dog breeds where you can let so many off in a field together, and not have any problems. With our whippets we just let them tear around at 100mph and have a great time playing with each other.”

Asked if the group plans to hold any fancy dress gatherings in future, Justine added, laughing: “Well, one of our ladies brought their whippet along in a dinosaur costume once. She makes them herself. So I did wonder what it would be like to have a field of 100 whippets all running around dressed as dinosaurs! We have no plans yet, but a fancy dress event may be something we consider in the future.”

The group welcomes new members. For more details, search for their group ‘Justine and Lisa’s Whippet Meet-Ups (Cambridgeshire)’ on Facebook.

1 . Whippet Meet-Ups Action from the group's lively gatherings for whippet enthusiasts at Stilton Dog Park. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . Whippets Action from the group's lively gatherings for whippet enthusiasts at Stilton Dog Park. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . Whippet Meet-Ups An aerial shot of the dog park during a meet-up Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

4 . Whippet Meet-Ups The fun gatherings help to 'tyre' the dogs out. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales