WATCH: Three- year-old cystic fibrosis sufferer Tom Butler has his first hair cut for Little Princess Trust

Three-year-old Peterborough boy Thomas Butler, who has cystic fibrosis, has used his first hair cut to donate his long locks to the Little Princess Trust to help other poorly children.

With the youngster enduring so many medical check ups soon after he was born, mum and dad, Sophie and Nicky, decided that Tom would not have his hair cut until he was ready.

Sophie (33), of Farcet, said: “There were so many check ups and he always seemed to have to put up with so much poking and prodding that we couldn’t face making him have his hair cut if he didn’t want it. He already had a lot to deal with.

“And with his long blonde hair, he was our little surfer dude.”

But recently, with his hair reaching to the end of his back, Tom decided himself it was time for a hair cut.

And Sophie and Nicky (35) duly took him to hairdressing salon Serenity Loves where hairdresser Erica carefully removed his flowing locks ready for donation to the Princess Trust.

Afterwards, Sophie said: “I was heartbroken to see his lovely golden locks go but I am proud that his hair has gone to the Little Princess Trust where it will be used to make real wigs for poorly children."

And through his JustGiving page, Tom has also raised £2,500 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust .

Sophie said: “The trust means so much to us.

"Its support, research, and advocacy make a real difference for families like ours, and we want to give back — to fund hope, progress, and ultimately, a cure.

Sophie said that Tom, who is the couple’s first child, had been diagnosed with Cystic fibrosis three weeks after his birth.

She said: “It was a total shock to us as it is not something anyone else has in the family."

Cystic fibrosis causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system. It affects more than 11,000 people in the UK.

It means that Tom needs daily medication and enzymes with his food and also needs as much activity as possible.

He also needs regular hospital check-ups plus an annual check-up with X-rays and body scans at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

But Sophie says the aim is that Tom, who starts Oakdale Primary School later this year, should live a full and normal life.

Sophie and Nicky said: “Watching our son take this step, knowing all he already endures, fills us with pride.

"It’s a powerful reminder that even the smallest among us can do big, meaningful things.”

