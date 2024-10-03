Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘Award is all about the team’

Watch as Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente with his team collects a national award to recognise the success of the city business.

Trade Mastermind, based at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, was named as the winner of the Enterprise of the Year Award at the prestigious Signature Awards held at the Hilton in London’s Mayfair.

Afterwards, Mr Valente said: “This award is all about the team. It is a team award not a Joseph Valente award.

Founder of Peterborough's Trade Mastermind, Joseph Valente with the award, centre, and some of the team

"The award is for our success over the last 12 months – and takes into account various factors including growth, customer acquisition and sales.

Mr Valente said: "It is an incredible achievement – it is just great to have recognition for the business and the team’s hard work.

"it is important as an organisation that we put ourselves in these arenas so we can have a chance to celebrate the success. It is great for employee motivation and great for PR.

"It is just great to celebrate the wins along the way. Our business has grown significantly over the last few years so these milestones give us a nice ‘in the moment check-up’ to see how far it is that we have come.”

Founder of Peterborough's Trade Mastermind, Joseph Valente with the Signature Enterprise of the Year award

Mr Valente, who was named winner of the BBC The Apprentice in 2015, added: “In the last quarter Trade Mastermind has seen record sales. We have done just over £3 million in sales – with £1,250,000 in sales in September which was our record month.”