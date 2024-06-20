Hundreds of people took a magical dip at Peterborough Lido to see the sun rise on the Summer Solstice.

Today is the longest day of the year, and to mark the occasion, the Lido is hosting two very special swims – one to see the sun rise, and one to see the sun set.

More than 200 people signed up to take part this morning, and the lido was filled with swimmers when the sun rose at 4.37am.

The sun is due to set at 9.28pm tonight, and the Lido will be open till around 10pm to allow people to enjoy the latest sunset of the year.

Places are limited, and need to be booked in advance for tonight.

The Lido season is now in full swing and operating the peak summer timetable. The pool opens daily with six early morning swims each week, morning and afternoon sessions, and evening swimming on Wednesdays.

In July, Peterborough’s Mask Theatre will return to the Lido with their unique interpretation of Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece Twelfth Night. Running nightly from 9 July to 13 July by the light of the stars and the pool, with the opportunity to stay for a

special post show moonlight swim on 12 July. Tickets are on sale at masktheatre.co.uk.

For more information about the Lido, visit www.vivacity.org/solstice

1 . Summer Solstice at Peterborough Lido The morning swim at the Lido was very popularPhoto: Peterborough Limited Photo Sales

2 . Summer Solstice at Peterborough Lido The sun rose at 4.37amPhoto: Peterborough Limited Photo Sales

3 . Summer Solstice at Peterborough Lido A second swim will be held this evening when the sun setsPhoto: Peterborough Limited Photo Sales

4 . Summer Solstice at Peterborough Lido There was a stunning sky for the early morning swimmersPhoto: Peterborough Limited Photo Sales