WATCH: Start of the Anna's Hope Fun Run in Peterborough - can you spot anyone you know starting the race?

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2024, 12:55 BST
Race saw people of all ages taking to the streets of Peterborough

The Anna’s Hope Fun Run is the traditional curtain raiser to the Great Eastern Run – and scores of runners, young and old, took to the streets to take part in this year’s event.

While some runners were aiming for the fastest time possible – with young Milo Gray crossing the line first – others were more content to enjoy the autumnal sunshine.

There were even competitors in fancy dress, with dinosaurs and Santa particular crowd favourites.

Many competitors were running for charity – with race sponsor Anna’s Hope particularly well represented.

