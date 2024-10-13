WATCH: Start of the Anna's Hope Fun Run in Peterborough - can you spot anyone you know starting the race?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Anna’s Hope Fun Run is the traditional curtain raiser to the Great Eastern Run – and scores of runners, young and old, took to the streets to take part in this year’s event.
While some runners were aiming for the fastest time possible – with young Milo Gray crossing the line first – others were more content to enjoy the autumnal sunshine.
There were even competitors in fancy dress, with dinosaurs and Santa particular crowd favourites.
Many competitors were running for charity – with race sponsor Anna’s Hope particularly well represented.
We will have all the pictures online and in this Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph