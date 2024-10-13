WATCH: Sights and sounds of Anna's Hope Fun Run - including 'Santa' and dinosaurs who completed 5km course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crowds lined the course to cheer on runners

The Anna’s Hope Fun Run saw scores of runners taking to the Peterborough streets for the 5km race.

Dozens of different running clubs and charities were represented in the race, with young and old, families, friends and colleagues all taking part.

The start of the morning saw many of the runners take part in a mass warm up session, before the ‘serious’ business got underway.

Justin Osborne starts the race

The first across the line was Milo Gray, in a very quick time – but there were winners up and down the finishing order, whether they had raised vital funds for charity, beaten their personal best – or even just finishing the race.

Carole Hughes, from race sponsors Anna’s Hope, said the fun run was a vital part of the charity’s year.

Anna’s Hope supports children (and their families) who have brain tumours – and helps fundraise for a cure. Carole said: “I’ve been involved with this race for sixteen years, and it is so important to be part of the community, and bringing the community and the region together. It helps raise awareness, and we are really grateful because we can’t do what we do without the help and support of the community. Every single penny goes to the cause. “The sun is out, and it is a magical day. It is great that all the charities come together – the more the charities that get involved, the bigger the race.”

While many of the runners were wearing t-shirts showing what charity or running club they were representing, some wore fancy dress.

Justin Osborne has worn a variety of costumes over the years – last year he carried a 5-a-side goal round the course – and this year he decided to get in the festive spirit early by dressing as Father Christmas – with The Grinch for company.

Justin, raising money for Anna’s Hope, said: “I was a goal last year, I’ve been a parrot, I’ve been a Smurf, I saw something on TikTok with someone carrying a box as Frankenstein, and I thought ‘that’s easy’ – but, no, it isn’t.

"The costume took three days to make, with fishing wire and sellotape.

"It is a lot easier than the goal – but it was tough training in this, getting a few strange looks.”

Valentina and four-year-old daughter Antonella were the last runners to cross the line – but got the biggest cheer, as they completed the course in dinosaur costumes.

Valentina said: “It was Antonella’s first time running in a competition, I wanted to make it special. It was a great achievement, it was just having fun.”