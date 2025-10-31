Peterborough parents are being warned about the dangers of level crossings – after video footage was released showing the shocking moment a high speed train narrowly missed a teenager playing chicken.

Network Rail has released the footage during the half term holidays to highlight the dangers of playing on the railway to young people.

Trains on this part of the line can travel at up to 100 mph.

There have been eight accidental fatalities at level crossings around the country in the last 12 months, including one on the Anglia region. In the past year there have also been 51 near-misses on Anglia level crossings.

Shenel Bullock, Network Rail Anglia’s health and safety manager, said: “The young person in the CCTV video came to no harm thankfully, and we wanted to share the footage to highlight just one example of the incredibly dangerous behaviour that we see all too often on level crossings.

“Whether it’s taking selfies, filming dances or playing games, the risk of death or life-changing injury is simply too high.

"Please don’t take the chance, even if it seems like you’re in control, because one tiny misjudgement or slip could easily lead to tragic consequences.

“Other times, people can simply be distracted when approaching a level crossing, looking at their screen or wearing headphones, but this equally could be a fatal mistake.

"I urge everyone to pay full attention as they approach crossings, read instructions carefully and always respect locked gates, barriers, lights and alarms.”

Matthew Wakefield, Greater Anglia’s safety, security & sustainability director, said: “Safety is our priority on the railway. Stepping onto the tracks could result in life-changing injuries or death.

"We encourage people to be vigilant and take care when they are close to the railway, as fast trains take a long time to stop.

"Adherence to the rules and correct use of crossings is extremely important.

“Please follow the rules, cross with care, and never take any risks."

The CCTV was recorded at a level crossing in Norfolk earlier this month.