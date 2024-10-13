WATCH: Runners take on new Great Eastern Run course - including Peterborough Cathedral and Central Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Route was slightly altered this year to make the most of the city centre

The Great Eastern Run was a new experience for all the runners this year – even those who have completed every edition of the race.

The route was changed slightly to make the most of the city centre – with runners making their way through the Cathedral grounds and into Cathedral Square.

The magnificent view gave some runners an extra boost as they approached the end of the half marathon.

The route took in the magnificent Peterborough Cathedral grounds

One of the other highlights for the athletes was the glorious surroundings of Central Park.

Crowds lined the route offering support from the pavement, windows or even balconies – cheering on loved ones or even complete strangers.

More than 5,000 people took part today, and it is estimated that more than quarter of a million pounds will be raised for charity.