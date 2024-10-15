WATCH: Protestors gather outside Peterborough City Council ahead of Showground planning meeting
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dozens of protestors arrived at Sandmartin House in Peterborough ahead of a vital city council meeting to discuss the future of the Showground.
Dozens of Peterborough Panthers speedway fans, wearing club colours and accompanied by two bikes, were outside the Fletton Quays officers, making their voice heard to councillors.
They were joined by members of Peterborough Citizens, who were calling on the council to ensure that affordable housing was included in the development – if it was given the go ahead.
Mick Bratley, part of the Peterborough Speedway Consortium said: “We want the council to refuse the planning applications. We think we have a very good case, and we hope they listen to us. I have always trusted the process here, and hope they do the right thing.”
Dilraj Kaur, from Peterborough Citizens, said: “We need housing in the city. We have a lack of housing in Peterborough , we have 80 children in hotels declared homeless. So the more affordable housing we have the better, so we are in support of this application IF 30% affordable housing is approved.”
The Peterborough Telegraph will have full reaction to the meeting when it concludes.