WATCH: Protesters demand a rethink over plans for Peterborough's Werrington Fields
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Protesters staged a demonstration outside Peterborough Town Hall today (July 16) over plans to fence off a large section of publicly accessible playing fields.
Scores of people, many holding up placards and shouting ‘Save our Fields’, lobbied councillors to rethink plans for the use of Werrington Fields.
The protest came ahead of a meeting of Peterborough City Council’s ruling cabinet which was being recommended to approve leasing the fields to the adjoining Ken Stimpson Academy and fencing off a large section to ensure the safeguarding of pupils during sport lessons.
Councillors were also being urged to approve a community use agreement that would still give the public some access to the fields.
But supporters of the Save Werrington Fields protest group have accused the council of a ‘land grab’ and say that instead of fencing off what they claim is about eight football pitches worth of the land, an area the size of 2.5 football pitches could be fenced off for use by the school.
Jenna Maryniak, on behalf of the Save Werrington Fields organising group, said: “We are urging councillors to represent and promote the best interests of the community, as well as the Ken Stimpson pupils, and support the widely supported compromise of 2.5 pitches and resolve this issue quickly.
"If more land than that is proposed, we also urge you to ensure that a planning application for a Change of Use takes place to ensure that the loss of precious open is subject to the correct scrutiny under planning law and to avoid further protracted and expensive legal battles.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.