WATCH: Peterborough's BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente plans an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government
Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente says he wants to harness the expertise of entrepreneurs and business owners in a special forum to provide advice to Government.
Now Mr Valente, who runs the £1 million a month sales-creating Trade Mastermind, is appealing to business leaders across the country to join him in an Entrepreneurs Shadow’ Government.
Mr Valente, who won BBC The Apprentice in 2015 and made headlines a few years later when he split with the reality show’s host and his business partner, Lord Sugar, wants to form what he calls an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government.
Inspired by the role of the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in US president-elect Donald Trump’s team, Mr Valente said: “It is time for a change
"I refuse to stand idly by while the fate of our nation is determined without our input.
I invite fellow entrepreneurs to unite with me on this endeavour to drive positive change.”
