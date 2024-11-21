WATCH: Peterborough's BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente plans an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 21st Nov 2024, 04:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Aim is to achieve ‘positive change’

Peterborough’s BBC The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente says he wants to harness the expertise of entrepreneurs and business owners in a special forum to provide advice to Government.

Now Mr Valente, who runs the £1 million a month sales-creating Trade Mastermind, is appealing to business leaders across the country to join him in an Entrepreneurs Shadow’ Government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Valente, who won BBC The Apprentice in 2015 and made headlines a few years later when he split with the reality show’s host and his business partner, Lord Sugar, wants to form what he calls an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government.

Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente is looking to create an Entrepreneurs Shadow GovernmentPeterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente is looking to create an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government
Peterborough entrepreneur Joseph Valente is looking to create an Entrepreneurs Shadow Government

Inspired by the role of the billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in US president-elect Donald Trump’s team, Mr Valente said: “It is time for a change

"I refuse to stand idly by while the fate of our nation is determined without our input.

I invite fellow entrepreneurs to unite with me on this endeavour to drive positive change.”

Related topics:PeterboroughBBCGovernmentElon MuskDonald Trump

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice