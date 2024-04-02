WATCH: Peterborough United at Wembley: Stadium to be Posh blue on Sunday as shirts flying off the shelves at club shop
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wembley Stadium will be turned Peterborough United blue on Sunday, as the club shop has been inundated with orders ahead of the big game.
The shop, located at the club’s Weston Homes Stadium, has produced a special line of merchandise to mark the appearance in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final – and supporters have lapped up the new goods as they prepare for the special day.
Sharron Leslie, who works at the club shop, said: “It is definitely beginning to pick up now, we’ve got a selection of Wembley merchandise that has been flying off the shelves.”We’ve got flags, wigs, t-shirts, sweatshirts and our home shirt which is doing exceptionally well just now.”
Fans have been getting their shirts personalised with their favourite player’s name – although there is not one player who has proved to be the most popular for supporters.
More than 20,000 Posh fans will descend on Wembley for the match.