WATCH: Peterborough receives half a million pounds of funding to 'put city on the cultural map'

More half a million pounds of funding to boost culture in the city will help put Peterborough ‘firmly on the cultural map,’ it has been claimed.

Peterborough Cultural Alliance (PCA) is celebrating the funding from Arts Council England, which will make a significant impact in delivering Peterborough’s Cultural Strategy. The funding has come from money raised by people playing the National Lottery.

Sughra Ahmed, Director of Peterborough Cultural Alliance said the funding would make a huge difference to a variety of communities in the city.

Sughra said: “This award marks a significant step in our commitment and investment in Peterborough’s cultural capital.

“We are very grateful to Arts Council England for this voice of immense confidence in us. It will help us grow as an organisation, hold important conversations that turn into positive action, in the hope that all of our cultural voices are being heard and grow

into authentic reflections of this growing and dynamic city. This funding will impact us all – we value all of our communities. This is our home – we all bring our culture to the city which makes us who we are.”

A spokesperson for Arts Council England said: “We’re thrilled to be able to award the Peterborough Cultural Alliance with this substantial grant from our Place Partnership Fund grants programme, made possible by players of the National

Lottery.

"This is an exciting project that will galvanise the local arts and creative sectors and bring about key strategic partnerships. We look forward to the creative and cultural opportunities that will come about in Peterborough as a result of this

funding.”

The PCA members include Arts Council England, Eastern Angles, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Jumped Up Theatre, Metal, Nene Park Trust, Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough City Council, Inspire Education Group, Peterborough Presents, Anglia Ruskin University (Peterborough), Landmark Theatres, The Cresset, Diaspora Arts, Peterborough Collective, Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery.

The organisation has grown out of the Peterborough Cultural Strategy which lays out the plans for Peterborough until 2030.