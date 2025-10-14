Peterborough may well be landlocked – but that hasn’t stopped an invasive species of crab setting up home in the city.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported two years ago that Chinese Mitten Crabs had moved in to Peterborough.

The large crustaceans were spotted at Ferry Meadows and in other areas of the city.

Over the past couple of years, sightings have dried up – but now it appears they are back, after Kirsty Day and her daughter spotted them in Yaxley.

The Chinese Mitten Crab in the water in Yaxley. Photo: Kirsty Day

Kirsty was standing on a bridge near Mere Drove in the village when the crabs – which were about the size of a dinner plater – were spotted.

“At first I thought it was a toy”

She said: “At first I thought it was a toy, it was so big. Then it moved, my little girl was so excited (she's 3). When I then went to take the photo, I noticed 2 more of almost identical size.”

While the crabs are not a danger to people or pets, they are a non-native species, and can cause damage to riverbanks.

A Chinese Mitten Crab

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “We do still have the odd sighting, but the numbers are low and no obvious damage has been reported.”

What to do if you see a Chinese Mitten Crab

A spokesperson for The Marine Biological Association said the crabs can be identified by their white-tipped, furry claws.

They said: “It is important that their spread is monitored and therefore we encourage the public to either submit sightings here to us at DASSH or to record their observations on iNaturalist, an easy to use citizen science platform at https://www.inaturalist.org/”

According to https://www.mittencrabs.org.uk/, Chinese mitten crabs are officially listed as one of the World's 100 worst invasive species. They can cause damage to fishing gear and river banks, block intake screens, modify natural habitats and compete with native species. It is this economic and ecological damage that makes this crab such an unwelcome arrival.

The Chinese mitten crab was first recorded from the River Thames in 1935 having been discharged from the ballast tanks of ships. It is now well-established in the Rivers Thames, Humber, Medway, Tyne, Wharfe and Ouse.

Chinese mitten crabs prefer to moult in freshwater but are unable to lay eggs at low salinities. Adults therefore migrate down rivers in the autumn to gather in estuaries to breed. Once eggs hatch in spring, juveniles and adults migrate back up the river.

They can travel large distances and have been recorded up to 1,500km from the sea in their native China. They are also able to cross dry land and have been found in isolated freshwater ponds.

Chinese mitten crabs burrow into river banks, affecting their integrity and so can cause considerable damage. It has been placed on the IUCN 100 of the world’s worst alien species list.

Chinese mitten crab is listed under Schedule 9 to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 with respect to England and Wales. As such, it is an offence to release or allow the escape of this species into the wild.

Anyone who spots a Chinese Mitten Crab should report it at https://risc.brc.ac.uk/mitten_crab.php