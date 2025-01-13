Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Cathedral is in urgent need of raising £300,000 to prevent a partial closure of the building.

The Dean of Peterborough Cathedral, the Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, has issued a heartfelt appeal in support of the building and its importance to the city.

On Monday (January 13), the Cathedral in Crisis campaign was launched to urgently raise £300,000 by the end of March to keep the building open seven days a week to the public for free.

Rising heating and employment costs have been blamed for the financial blackhole the Cathedral finds itself in.

Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston addresses the crowd at the launch of the Cathedral is Crisis appeal. Photo: David Lowndes.

If the money is not raised, the Cathedral could be forced to make some tough decisions, including reducing its opening hours as well as cutting its support for some vital support programmes in the city.

The Very Reverend Dalliston has described the potential closure/partial closure of the building as one that would have a ‘devastating’ impact on the city.

He said: “Here is an extraordinary place that is at the heart of the city and the diocese. We seek to be here and be welcome to all and every faith. Inclusivity is one of our core values.

“This is your cathedral, we are stewards of it on behalf of the people. We are here for everyone.

“You may be wondering why there is talk of a crisis, surely it has been a success story the last few years and in so many ways this is true.

“We have welcomed tens of thousands of pilgrims and visitors to explore the rich heritage- a royal burial place, a treasure house of art and architecture- we have put on an increasing rich variety of events to make connections with people of all ages and cultures. our summer exhibitions, the spectacular Luxmuralis light show at Christmas, graduations, banquets, concerts, discos, craft markets and so much mire. We welcome over 7000 school children every year to participate in a variety of circular based programs. Our wonderful choir offers glorious music that enriches out worship.

“We work across the city offering care for the vulnerable, welcoming refugees, campaigning for social justice, supporting the work of the Light Project Peterborough.

“We are just here, open and free for people to find beauty, shelter, peace and a place to reflect.

“Over the last few years we have become more entrepreneurial and adventurous, we have tried new things and taken risks. The past few years have seen a hugely exciting journey of renewal but despite all our achievements and commitment for a small team of staff and our disciplined spending, our cuts, the hard truth is that we are still not able to make ends meet.

“Our income has kept growing but we have faced really difficult financial impacts, Covid, the cost of living crisis, rising fuel bills, increasing employment costs. All of this has meant that our outgoing have risen faster than out income.

“Our situation is particularly acute and our reserves are few, we have virtually nothing to draw on to held us ride through this particular storm.

“We have plans for the future, we want to improve our buildings, we want to meet the challenge of net zero carbon, be financially sustainable, continue to improve the beauty of our precincts and bring back into play parts of our estate that are at risk, such as the Cloisters and Laurel Court but there is a huge investment required there too.

“We are striving to serve our city and diocese better to continue to be open for everyone for free. We have just repurposed some of our space in the precinct as a conference centre, we are not, not trying but we must urgently address this current situation.

“If not what, you ask? We’re not entirely sure. We risk closing our doors, we risk the loss of critically important programmes that benefit people in our city. What would Peterborough be without this place? For 900 years, it has been a place of prayer, hospitality, learning, sanctuary and a symbol of our city.

“We are so grateful for all of the support we have already received but now, more than ever, we need your continuing support, if we are to survive in the way we have been and to continue to serve you in the way we want to.

“The impact of us not being able to survive as we are would be devastating. People love this place. For this building to close or partially close would be a devastating blow that would impact on the wellbeing on the city, on its economy, its cohesion and all other aspects of its life.”

A means to donate to the Cathedral is available at https://donate.kindlink.com/Chapter-of-Peterborough-Cathedral/7703.

To find out more, visit https://peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/