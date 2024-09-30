WATCH: New route for Peterborough's Great Eastern Run to take joggers down Bridge Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half marathon and Anna’s Hope Fun Run taking place on Sunday, October 13

This year’s Great Eastern Run will have a new route through Peterborough streets – taking in Bridge Street in the city centre.

The annual half marathon – one of the biggest events on the city calendar – will take place on the morning of Sunday, October 13, with scores of people signed up to take part.

The route was changed last year to include the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral – and there have been further tweaks this year, with the historic cathedral staying on the course – and Bridge Street now also included.

The Great Eastern Run 2023

A spokesperson for the race said: “The 2024 changes will now take a new route through the Peterborough Cathedral grounds, with the route remaining at the front of the Cathedral, before taking in more of the city centre via Bridge Street and Bourges Boulevard before finishing on Bishops Road.

“Both the Annas Hope 5K Fun Run and Half Marathon will take in the grounds of the Cathedral.

"We are looking at over 5,000 runners this year, with 19 different charity partners and over £250,000 of fundraising expected this year.”

For more information, visit https://www.greateastern.run/