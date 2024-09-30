WATCH: Morris dancers return to Peterborough city centre for traditional colourful display

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Sep 2024, 13:44 BST
Twelve ‘sides’ take part in stunning day of traditional dancing

There was a traditional day of dancing in Peterborough city centre at the weekend – as Morris Dancers turned Bridge Street and Cathedral Square into a stage.

There were plenty of flying hankies and clashing sticks for the Annual Day of Dance – with a dozen ‘sides’ taking part in Peterborough.

This year, the morris sides were joined by Raskila, a Lithuanian folk dance group based in Peterborough.

For those interested in trying Morris dancing, Peterborough Morris are holding a Taster Session at the Fletton Club at 8.30pm on Tue 1 October.

For more information, visit https://www.peterboroughmorris.co.uk/

Video courtesy of Toby Wood

Dancers in Cathedral Square

1. Day of Dance

Dancers in Cathedral Square Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Pig Dyke Molly dancers perform in the sunshine

2. Day of Dance

Pig Dyke Molly dancers perform in the sunshine Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The Sutton Morris dancers take part on Saturday

3. Day of Dance

The Sutton Morris dancers take part on Saturday Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
There were plenty of colourful costumes

4. Day of Dance

There were plenty of colourful costumes Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
