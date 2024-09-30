WATCH: Morris dancers return to Peterborough city centre for traditional colourful display

There was a traditional day of dancing in Peterborough city centre at the weekend – as Morris Dancers turned Bridge Street and Cathedral Square into a stage.

There were plenty of flying hankies and clashing sticks for the Annual Day of Dance – with a dozen ‘sides’ taking part in Peterborough.

This year, the morris sides were joined by Raskila, a Lithuanian folk dance group based in Peterborough.

For those interested in trying Morris dancing, Peterborough Morris are holding a Taster Session at the Fletton Club at 8.30pm on Tue 1 October.

Video courtesy of Toby Wood

Day of Dance Dancers in Cathedral Square

Day of Dance Pig Dyke Molly dancers perform in the sunshine

Day of Dance The Sutton Morris dancers take part on Saturday

Day of Dance There were plenty of colourful costumes