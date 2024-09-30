WATCH: Morris dancers return to Peterborough city centre for traditional colourful display

There was a traditional day of dancing in Peterborough city centre at the weekend – as Morris Dancers turned Bridge Street and Cathedral Square into a stage.
There were plenty of flying hankies and clashing sticks for the Annual Day of Dance – with a dozen ‘sides’ taking part in Peterborough.
This year, the morris sides were joined by Raskila, a Lithuanian folk dance group based in Peterborough.
For those interested in trying Morris dancing, Peterborough Morris are holding a Taster Session at the Fletton Club at 8.30pm on Tue 1 October.
Video courtesy of Toby Wood
