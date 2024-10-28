WATCH: 'Local hero' and legendary Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes praised in Parliament by city MP

‘Lowndsey’ has worked as a press photographer in Peterborough since 1973

Legendary Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes has been praised as a ‘local hero’ in Parliament by city MP Andrew Pakes.

‘Lowndsey,’ as he is known to many started work for the Peterborough Telegraph – or the Peterborough Evening Telegraph as it was – in 1973, and continues to be a popular face in the city, having taken photos of thousands of people during his long career.

Sadly, his regular contract with the Peterborough Telegraph comes to an end at the end of this month – but he will still be seen around the city working as a freelance photographer, and will cover major events for the PT.

The PT was inundated with tributes to David after he announced the move – with local politicians, sports clubs and residents among those to share their memories.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes even raised the news in the House of Commons last week, addressing Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell MP.

He said: “David Lowndes is a hero of ours in Peterborough. For 51 years he has chronicled life in our city as the snapper for the local paper.

"Just this last weekend, in rain and shine, I met David taking photos at the Diwali festival and at the rededication of our war memorial.

"This year his regular contract with the Peterborough Telegraph comes to an end.

"Will she join me in congratulating David in his contribution to our city and journalism, and will she help ensure we have time in This House to debate the value of good local journalists?”

Mrs Powell replied: “I join my hon. Friend in congratulating David Lowndes on a very long career in local photojournalism. What an important role he and others like him play in capturing moments, and telling the stories of our constituents and communities, and the things that we care most about. I am sure that a debate on the importance of local journalism would be very well attended, were he to apply for one.”

Speaking following the discussion in Parliament, David said: “I am not yet ready to hand up my cameras so will continue to freelance in the Peterborough and wider areas.

"I would also like to thank our MP Andrew Pakes for highlighting the work of regional journalists within their community and the importance of local newspapers, to MPs in the House of Commons.”