Paul McCarthy given top award after giving CPR to the man

A Peterborough bus driver has spoken of the moment a man collapsed on the floor having a cardiac arrest on his number 33 service – after he won a top award for saving his life.

Paul McCarthy was a trainee driver at the time, and was at the Queensgate Bus Station when the man burst through the doors of the Stagecoach Bus, before collapsing on the floor.

He had only been working for the company for a matter of weeks when the emergency situation presented itself.

Thankfully Paul (53) is first aid trained, and he was able to give life saving CPR before emergency services arrived – allowing modest Paul to get back on the road, picking up passengers on the route to March.

Now Paul has received The Mick Capper Award for his actions – an award given to Stagecoach staff for their exceptional work.

“A gentleman crashed through the doors holding his chest and uttering something along the lines of ‘I’m having a heart attack’”

The incident happened on February 6 last year – and on the anniversary of the incident, Paul, speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, said: “Myself and my mentor, Scott Gibson, were just taking over a bus at bay 16. The bus was empty and we had the doors closed. The next thing we knew, a gentleman crashed through the doors holding his chest and uttering something along the lines of ‘I’m having a heart attack,’ and then promptly collapsed onto the floor.

"I jumped out of the cab, positioned the gentleman in a way that I could see what he was doing. It was clear he had stopped breathing.

"I shouted at Scott to phone an ambulance, and I proceeded to perform CPR on the gentleman, which involved rescue breaths and chest compressions.”

Paul said he spent around four minutes performing CPR, before the man started breathing again.

He said: “Luckily it only took 13 minutes for the emergency services to arrive – but it felt a lot longer.

"They took over, and got him off the bus and into the back of an ambulance. We helped them with all their kit, getting it back on the ambulance. I was asked if I was alright – I said yes, I went and washed my hands, got on the bus, and proceeded to run the 33 service to March.”

Paul later heard that it was expected the man would make a recovery.

He had only been able to step in to help after receiving first aid training.

“Having just a basic level of first aid could literally mean the difference between life and death"

He said: “I think that having just a basic level of first aid could literally mean the difference between life and death. I think it is important. I would advocate for everyone to take the smallest course, or just carry a little card with them explaining how to do CPR, because it makes a difference.”

The Mick Capper award is named in honour of a hugely respected Driver and colleague, who passed away due to Covid.

Paul said he had been ‘gobsmacked’ to receive it

Presenting the award, Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am very proud of everything that Paul has been able to do in his relatively short time with us, and his quick thinking, and calm and professional approach to this incident were genuinely heroic. One of your Values is that we are ‘stronger together’ and this just goes to show the enthusiasm that our colleagues, across the region, have for providing the best possible service to local people in our communities.”