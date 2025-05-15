WATCH: King Charles greets Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath boss during Royal Garden Party

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 13:59 BST
Honour was in recognition of community work

It was a royal day out for the founders of Peterborough’s community recycling venture, Up The Garden Bath, when they took up their invitation to attend the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

Co-founder Dave Poulton and daughter Sienna Hayes-Palmer (23) travelled to the Palace after receiving the royal request to join the party in recognition of Up The Garden Bath’s commitment to sustainability and the community.

Dave said: “It was a lovely day out. The weather was beautiful and the grounds were amazing.

"Obviously, with so many people – there must have been about 2,500 there – we didn’t actually get to speak to King Charles.

"But he did pass quite close to us and asked if we were enjoying the tea and sandwiches.”

He said: “We were there for about three hours.

"It was a great honour and is an acknowledgement of our community work.”

Invitations to attend The Royal Garden Party tend to be reserved for people and organisations that have made a positive impact on the community, education and skills.

The honour came as UNITY, which is Up The Garden Bath’s retail venture in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, hit the £600,000 mark in revenue generated for local small businesses, crafters, and makers.

Up The Garden Bath, which was founded by Dave and Kez Hayes-Palmer in 2020, is best known for its innovative approach to upcycling old bathtubs into educational garden planters, now installed in schools, care homes, and community spaces across Cambridgeshire.

These planters provide hands-on learning experiences that promote sustainability, mental wellbeing, and environmental awareness among children and adults.

Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath's Dave Poulton and daughter Sienna Hayes-Palmer with Guards at the Royal Garden Party

1. Royal Garden Party

Peterborough's Up The Garden Bath's Dave Poulton and daughter Sienna Hayes-Palmer with Guards at the Royal Garden Party Photo: Dave Poulton

Peterborough's Dave Poulton greeted by security officers at the entrance to Buckingham Palace

2. Royal Garden Party

Peterborough's Dave Poulton greeted by security officers at the entrance to Buckingham Palace Photo: DP

Guests at the Royal Garden Party

3. Royal Garden Party

Guests at the Royal Garden Party Photo: DP

Up The Garden Bath's Dave Poulton sips a cup of tea at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party

4. Royal Garden Party

Up The Garden Bath's Dave Poulton sips a cup of tea at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party Photo: DP

