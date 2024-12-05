WATCH: How ARU Peterborough's The Lab is really at the heart of the city

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:29 BST
The Lab is ‘phenomenal’

The vital role of Peterborough’s university and its newly opened The Lab is brought to life in new video that places the institute in the heart of the city.

Professor Ross Renton, the principal, explains the £32 million ARU Peterborough, in Bishop’s Road, is providing a future for the city’s people and giving them new opportunities as it breaks the city’s time-old reputation as a national higher education cold spot.

In the video released by contractor Morgan Sindall, he says: “The city deserves a top-notch university. We’ve got to think not just for the next five, 10 years, but decades.

ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton with students declares the university's new The Lab officially open.placeholder image
ARU Peterborough principal Ross Renton with students declares the university's new The Lab officially open.

"Universities are both weather vanes - a direction for the city – and an anchor for its future.

"Our phase three building, The Lab, is phenomenal and has taken things to another level.”

"The research we will be doing and are already doing is shaping what the opportunities are and making sure the city really is standing out.”

