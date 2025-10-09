The thrill-seekers took part in a spectacular jump into chilly Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough, on Monday (6/10).

Breathtaking Go-Pro footage shows daredevils exiting the plane at 4,500ft before plummeting towards the water at between 80mph to 100mph.

British pro skydiving instructor Andy Ford, who captured the video, said water drop jumps are rarely ever carried out in Britain.

It was originally planned for September, when water temperatures would have been warmer, but poor conditions delayed the event.

Undeterred, the team braved the 16°C water to complete the "rare and challenging" skydive.

The event was organised by British Skydiving advanced parachute instructor Mark Harris in close liaison with the Ferry Meadows team.

Mark said: “This kind of water jump is extremely rare in the UK and requires careful planning and perfect coordination between the skydivers, pilots, and safety teams.

"Everyone involved did an incredible job, and it was fantastic to see the jump go so smoothly.”

Two safety boats were on hand throughout the event to ensure the safety of participants and return them safely to shore.

Pairs of skydivers exited the aircraft on each pass over the lake, with further passes made only once the previous pair had safely landed.

Within just 40 minutes, all seventeen skydivers had completed the jump - cold and wet, but saying they were "exhilarated" by the unique experience.

Andy said: "I've completed over 20,000 jumps over 38 years and this was my first water drop - so that gives an indication of how rare it is in the UK.

"They don't happen very often because there's so few places that do it and it takes so much co-ordination.

"We were supposed to the jump it in September but the weather was terrible so we braved the autumnal weather instead.

"Once I landed I had to get out rather quickly for a warm shower - the water was around 16 degrees, so it was pretty chilly.

"The divers were freefalling for around ten seconds so reaching speeds of between 80mph to 100mph before deploying.

"But it is all about the landing, there were two boats on hand to retrieve the jumpers.

"It is very rare to see these jumps in the UK so it was quite a novelty and lots of fun."

