WATCH: Girl (8) from Peterborough to complete 1,000 press-ups for children's cancer charity

By Gemma Gadd
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:11 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:16 BST

The plucky youngster said she just wanted to help children less fortunate than herself

A little “powerhouse with a big heart” from Peterborough is taking on a special feat to help other children.

Ada Holliday, 8, is nearing completion of a challenge to complete a whopping 1000 press ups over 10 days.

Initially setting a target of raising £200 for charities helping children with cancer, Ada has already smashed that figure with more than £800 in donations so far.

Ada Holliday, 8, is doing 1000 press-ups to raise money for children's cancer charities
Ada Holliday, 8, is doing 1000 press-ups to raise money for children's cancer charities

“I just wanted to help poorly children, and do something nice,” Ada told the Peterborough Telegraph.

And with regular gymnastics classes, along with motocross riding and dancing, the youngster has built up a lot of strength, stamina and confidence in just a few years.

Her mum Roxanne said: “She’s very physically strong and even has a six-pack. She just gets on with the challenge and is so determined to complete it.”

Dad Chris added: “Ada said to me she wants to raise money for charity for kids with cancer, so she's doing 1000 press ups over 10 days – 100 press ups a night.

“She's a little powerhouse with determination, dedication and a big heart.”

The family have been posting daily updates about the challenge to Facebook, with live videos showing Ada in action, completing bouts of 10 press-ups at a time at their home, in Yaxley.

The couple added: “She’s kind-hearted, tenacious and full of beans - and we’re all very proud of her.”

To support Ada’s effort to raise money for charity, visit her GoFundMe page.

