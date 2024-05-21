Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Airborne heroes will feature in new Channel 4 Emergency Helicopter Medics series starting this evening

Hero medics and air crew who regularly save the lives of people across our region will take centre stage on a new channel 4 series tonight.

The crew from East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) will showcase their skill, dedication and compassion in the opening episode of Channel 4’s new series of Emergency Helicopter Medics which airs tonight (Tuesday, May 21) at 8pm.

EAAA’s medical director, Dr Victor Inyang, said the charity was “humbled” to have the opportunity to share the 24/7 life-saving work it carries out with a television audience.

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) crew - who regularly save the lives of people across around Peterborough - will appear in the new Channel 4 series of Emergency Helicopter Medics tonight at 8pm (image: EAAA).

“Emergency Helicopter Medics highlights the incredibly varied and challenging missions that we attend across the region, and the critical care interventions performed by crews at the scene of medical emergencies,” he said.

EAAA provides advanced critical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to the most seriously ill and injured people in the region by air and road.

The equipment carried by EAAA’s helicopters (and rapid response vehicles) enables crews to deliver immediate enhanced care right there at the incident scene.

To this end, the charity’s medics can perform blood transfusions, advanced pain relief, sedation and anaesthesia, and surgical interventions exactly when the patient needs it most.

The hit Channel 4 show, Emergency Helicopter Medics, regularly pulls in more than 500,000 viewers per episode (image: Tern TV)

Dr Inyang added: “The programme gives the viewers a real behind the scenes insight into our work, how their donations help us to save lives by taking advanced skills, equipment and medicine to scene.”

The EAAA does not receive any regular government funding.

The charity relies entirely on public donations to help save lives by air and road across Peterborough, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Earlier this month, East Anglian Air Ambulance marked the milestone of treating 25,000 patients since its inception in 2000.

Incredibly, the charity treated more than 1,900 people last year alone.

“EAAA is now tasked to an average of eight critical care emergencies every day from the charity’s bases in Norwich and Cambridge,” Dr Inyang explained.

Tonight’s episode will not be the first time the charity has featured on Emergency Helicopter Medics.