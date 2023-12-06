WATCH: Derelict Peterborough city centre homes demolished after drug and arson complaints

Homes knocked down despite calls to bring them back to life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A row of derelict Peterborough city centre homes has been demolished following numerous complaints about drug issues, arson attacks and other anti-social behaviour.

The houses, at Crowmwell Road, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years, despite a number of attempts to tackle the issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to knock the homes down has been taking place this week, with cranes and other heavy equipment on site.

The homes in Cromwell Road (inset) have been demolished

There had been calls to bring the properties back to life, with councillor Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward, saying last year: “I don’t know why the houses were shut down in the first place.