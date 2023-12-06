News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Derelict Peterborough city centre homes demolished after drug and arson complaints

Homes knocked down despite calls to bring them back to life
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
A row of derelict Peterborough city centre homes has been demolished following numerous complaints about drug issues, arson attacks and other anti-social behaviour.

The houses, at Crowmwell Road, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years, despite a number of attempts to tackle the issues.

Work to knock the homes down has been taking place this week, with cranes and other heavy equipment on site.

The homes in Cromwell Road (inset) have been demolishedThe homes in Cromwell Road (inset) have been demolished
The homes in Cromwell Road (inset) have been demolished

There had been calls to bring the properties back to life, with councillor Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward, saying last year: “I don’t know why the houses were shut down in the first place.

"We have people staying in B&Bs and hotels because they don’t have homes, which costs the council money, and we are not using the housing stock we already have. These are good homes, that were built to last.”

