WATCH: Derelict Peterborough city centre homes demolished after drug and arson complaints
A row of derelict Peterborough city centre homes has been demolished following numerous complaints about drug issues, arson attacks and other anti-social behaviour.
The houses, at Crowmwell Road, have been a magnet for trouble over the past few years, despite a number of attempts to tackle the issues.
Work to knock the homes down has been taking place this week, with cranes and other heavy equipment on site.
There had been calls to bring the properties back to life, with councillor Mohammed Jamil, who represents the Central Ward, saying last year: “I don’t know why the houses were shut down in the first place.
"We have people staying in B&Bs and hotels because they don’t have homes, which costs the council money, and we are not using the housing stock we already have. These are good homes, that were built to last.”