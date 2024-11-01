Over £30,000 has already been raised for the Cancer Wellbeing Service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 members of staff at Peterborough City Hospital have spent Friday (November 1) descending down the front of the building in support of the city’s Cancer Wellbeing Service.

The Halloween-themed abseil, organised by North West Anglia Hospitals’ Charity, will take place across Friday and Saturday (November 2) with a number of members of the public joining staff in support of the cause at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among Friday’s participants was the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Chief Executive Hannah Coffey and Chief Nurse Jo Bennis. The pair followed down two trust’s mascots, who kicked off the event.

Staff at Peterborough City Hospital who have completed the abseil.

The opening of the event was introduced by Strictly Come Dancing judge and hospitals’ charity patron Craig Revell Horwood.

Trust chaplain Roger Creswell (80) was also brave enough to join a team of consultants, nurses, pathologists and administrators to descend as a large crowd watched outside the front of the hospital.

The final total is of money raised is yet to be calculated but it is already estimated that sponsorship gathered so far has already exceeded £30,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the money raised will go to the trust’s Cancer Wellbeing Service, which is located at PCH and provides practical and emotional support to people affected by cancer, as well as their family and friends.

Charity patron Craig Revel Horwood with the hospital's mascots, who also took on the abseil.

Chief Executive Hannah Coffey said: “We were thrilled that our Charity Patron could join us for this exciting event which is for a very worthy cause.

"Our Cancer Wellbeing Service has had such a positive impact on the lives of many people living with the disease and so it was extra special that the team, and some of our patients, could meet him.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our staff to fundraise in such a daring way to enhance the cancer support provided for patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is fantastic that our local businesses and communities have joined us, too.

"We are looking forward to seeing the final total raised which will be spent on further developing the services we offer.”