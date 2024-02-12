News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Colourful procession with scores of motorbikes for funeral of much loved Peterborough 18-year-old

McKenzie Hallam – known as Kenzie – was just 18 when he died last month
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 13:29 GMT

A colourful procession of motorcyclists said a fond final farewell to a much loved Peterborough teenager.

The funeral of McKenzie Hallam took place on Saturday, with dozens of people gathering to remember the 18-year-old.

McKenzie – who was known as ‘Kenzie’ – died in January after a battle with cancer.

The funeral took place at Peterborough Crematorium, with Kenzie’s coffin traveling in a motorcycle sidecar. The hearse was followed to the service by a parade of motorcycles, with some of the riders releasing red and blue flares in tribute to their friend.

Kenzie’s own bike was ridden to the funeral by his father.

Some had also put Kenzie’s name on the side of the bikes.

Also included in the procession was Kenzie’s stock car.

Kenzie was diagnosed with non Hodgkins lymphoma and Burkitts lymphoma aged just 16 – but had recently been in remission, after months of intensive chemotherapy.

A fundraising campaign to help Kenzie’s family following his death raised thousands of pounds in his memory.

A charity football match was also held in his honour at Yaxley.

Following his death, his family released a tribute to the teenager, saying: “Kenzie will be missed massively and we feel like there is a massive hole in all our lives.”

Kenzie's funeral was held on Saturday

Flares were set off by mourners

McKenzie Hallam's funeral at Peterborough Crematorium

Scores of bikers attended the funeral

