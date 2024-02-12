WATCH: Colourful procession with scores of motorbikes for funeral of much loved Peterborough 18-year-old

A colourful procession of motorcyclists said a fond final farewell to a much loved Peterborough teenager.

The funeral of McKenzie Hallam took place on Saturday, with dozens of people gathering to remember the 18-year-old.

The funeral took place at Peterborough Crematorium, with Kenzie’s coffin traveling in a motorcycle sidecar. The hearse was followed to the service by a parade of motorcycles, with some of the riders releasing red and blue flares in tribute to their friend.

Kenzie’s own bike was ridden to the funeral by his father.

Some had also put Kenzie’s name on the side of the bikes.

Also included in the procession was Kenzie’s stock car.

Kenzie was diagnosed with non Hodgkins lymphoma and Burkitts lymphoma aged just 16 – but had recently been in remission, after months of intensive chemotherapy.

Following his death, his family released a tribute to the teenager, saying: “Kenzie will be missed massively and we feel like there is a massive hole in all our lives.”

